“I can't believe the fans waited for me” - Rodtang thankful for supporters who took time to greet him in Bangkok

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand was overcome with emotion following his three-round unanimous decision victory over Denis 'The Bosnian Menace' Puric at ONE 167 a few weeks ago.

The Thai superstar was coming under a lot of pressure to perform, and because he once again failed weight and hydration, Rodtang was faced with a ton of scrutiny.

That being said, the 26-year-old striking icon was recently swarmed by fans at a meet-and-greet session, and Rodtang says he was grateful for the turnout.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Rodtang talked about the experience.

'The Iron Man' said:

"I'm very happy, I can't believe the fans waited for me. I feel very excited for the fans to come to my meet and greet to see me and watch me. Thank you very much."

Adored by millions of fans around the world for his relentless, aggressive fighting style, Rodtang has become one of the most recognizable combat sports athletes today.

But he's never forgotten his humble beginnings, and he says it always keeps him grounded when meeting with fans.

Rodtang added:

"I am not watching the time. I'm happy and I want to sign (autographs) for all the fans who came out (to see me). I'll wait for all the fans, all of them waited for me so I can sign, and I can take pictures with all of them too."

What's next for 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

There are a host of options for 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon moving forward, and it's the 26-year-old's pick of the litter.

Of course, there's a looming showdown with Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa that's always on the table. ONE Championship has been trying to put this fight together for quite some time now, and all indications point to it getting real close.

However, there are also rematches with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and two-sport world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty that fans are no doubt interested in.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Rodtang Jitmuangnon's next fight.

