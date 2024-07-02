“I’ve learned some things” - Superlek on using Takeru Segawa’s techniques against Kongthoranee

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand doesn't just collect belts and accolades, he collects world-class techniques.

Superlek, in particular, showcased a technique he learned from Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa, after facing the flyweight great earlier this year in Tokyo.

'The Kicking Machine' used Takeru's own signature body kick against his most recent opponent, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, whom he defeated via unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 68 in Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last weekend.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Friday Fights 68 post-fight interviews, Superlek talked about using Takeru's technique.

'The Kicking Machine' stated:

"In every fight, I learn something. I often rewatch my fights and, you know, I’ve learned some things. I’ve seen Takeru doing the body kicks and I’ve learned to also do that as well."

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to return to action in just a couple of months when he takes on 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

The two lock horns at ONE 168: Denver, which broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 excited for Jonathan Haggerty showdown: "It will be very fun and entertaining"

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 continues his march with another history-making opportunity against 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver.

The 28-year-old Thai icon says fans can expect another exciting showing against a fierce rival.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"I think it would be very different from what the fans have seen today. It’ll be a totally different game and I have determination to just go forward with that game. It will be very fun and entertaining."

