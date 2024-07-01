WATCH: Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa looking as ready as ever ahead of possible return to action

After coming short of winning the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in his promotional debut at ONE 165 in January 2024, Takeru Segawa continued to sharpen his skills inside the gym.

Takeru immediately went back to the grind after a successful recovery from his swollen thigh and muscle tear injury he sustained from his world title challenge against Superlek Kiatmoo9. One of the most recent training videos was posted by ONE Championship on Instagram, and they captioned it:

As seen in the video, the Japanese icon punishes the pads with his incredibly powerful strikes. He uses different combinations of punches, knees, and kicks. But the most notable sequence from the clip is the kicks he throws at the latter part of the video, where he generates consecutive leg kicks with intense torque.

Before becoming one of the biggest blue-chip signings of the world's largest martial arts organization in 2023, "The Natural Born Crusher" dominated K-1 and became a three-division world champion in the promotion.

Fans would love to see Takeru Segawa throw down with Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Takeru's first fight in ONE Championship was supposed to be against the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, but it was scrapped after the Thai superstar suffered an injury during the build-up of their fight in Tokyo.

Following Rodtang's withdrawal from the match, Superlek stepped in to face him. Months after Takeru's debut, fans are still waiting for the promotion to book the megafight between him and 'The Iron Man.'

The anticipation of the combat sports community for the possible gigantic clash between the two superstars is now at an all-time high after Rodtang called out Takeru in his post-fight interview at ONE 167 right after he defeated Denis Puric in their flyweight kickboxing match inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

