"I believe in myself" - Jaosuayai confident despite underdog status vs Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32

23-year-old Muay Thai phenom Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi is tagged as the underdog heading into his flyweight Muay Thai showdown against Nakrob Fairtex on June 6 for the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 32 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
But Jaosuayai is not worried at all because he's confident that he has the tools to beat him. He stated:
"I don't think about what people say about me being an underdog in this fight. I believe in myself and that I have what it takes to fight him."
Jaosuayai is the underdog in this impending battle because Nakrob is currently a ranked contender in the weight class, sitting at the number five spot.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
But the Sor Dechapan representative wants to replace him in the rankings with a win, especially since he is riding a four-fight win streak that dates back to March 2024.
Jaosuayai believes win over Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32 could earn him spot in divisional rankings
During the same pre-fight interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Jaosuayai also discussed the possibility of securing a spot in the top rankings of the division once he beats Nakrob Fairtex.
Additionally, a victory against Nakrob would help him ascend to another level and become a household contender in the weight class moving forward. He said:
"Nakrob is definitely a challenge. He's had a lot of fights in ONE and is currently ranked, which I think is good. If I can beat him, I'll elevate myself to the next level and maybe even get into the rankings."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.