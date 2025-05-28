"I believe in myself" - Jaosuayai confident despite underdog status vs Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32

23-year-old Muay Thai phenom Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi is tagged as the underdog heading into his flyweight Muay Thai showdown against Nakrob Fairtex on June 6 for the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 32 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

But Jaosuayai is not worried at all because he's confident that he has the tools to beat him. He stated:

"I don't think about what people say about me being an underdog in this fight. I believe in myself and that I have what it takes to fight him."

Jaosuayai is the underdog in this impending battle because Nakrob is currently a ranked contender in the weight class, sitting at the number five spot.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

But the Sor Dechapan representative wants to replace him in the rankings with a win, especially since he is riding a four-fight win streak that dates back to March 2024.

Jaosuayai believes win over Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32 could earn him spot in divisional rankings

During the same pre-fight interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Jaosuayai also discussed the possibility of securing a spot in the top rankings of the division once he beats Nakrob Fairtex.

Ad

Additionally, a victory against Nakrob would help him ascend to another level and become a household contender in the weight class moving forward. He said:

"Nakrob is definitely a challenge. He's had a lot of fights in ONE and is currently ranked, which I think is good. If I can beat him, I'll elevate myself to the next level and maybe even get into the rankings."

Ad

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.