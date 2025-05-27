Jaosuayai plans to showcase 'cool Muay Thai moves' during Nakrob Fairtex war: "To entertain the fans"

Thai striking maestro Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi is determined to deliver a spectacular performance that honors the traditional artistry of Muay Thai when he takes on Nakrob Fairtex in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

The seasoned competitor is out to make it five triumphs in succession in search of his 60th career win in this upcoming flyweight Muay Thai showdown, and he vows to incorporate the distinctive elements that make the sport a visual spectacle alongside its devastating effectiveness.

"Personally, I like to use distinctive Muay Thai techniques," Jaosuayai told ONE Championship. "If I have the chance, I'll show cool Muay Thai moves in every fight to entertain the fans."

This commitment to entertainment value reveals the Sor Dechapan fighter's eagerness to produce barnburners. He has, after all, been in impressive form throughout his tenure in the organization.

Since debuting with a first-round knockout at ONE Friday Fights 20 in June 2023, the 23-year-old striker has won all but two of his eight assignments under the promotional spotlight.

Most recently, he finished former ONE world title challenger Denis Puric with a devastating second-round knockout at ONE Friday Fights 100 to land a US$100,000 contract on the main roster.

He hopes to carry his fine form into his American primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 32, which will be available to North American fight fans for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nakrob fully focused on Jaosuayai before any talk about the future

In the opposite corner, the No.5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex refuses to look past Jaosuayai's devastating knockout power and all-around brilliance.

Though he knows another big win could move him closer to a shot at 26 pounds of gold, the Fairtex Training Center athlete shut down any talks about his next step on the global stage in a recent pre-fight exchange.

"I just want to focus on getting through this fight first. Right now, I haven't even thought about the next one yet," he told ONE Championship.

Nakrob aims to get his 70th career win in this flyweight Muay Thai showdown. A win for Jaosuayai, meanwhile, will earn him his 60th victory.

