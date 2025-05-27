“A lot of rising stars coming up” - Nakrob says flyweight Muay Thai division is filled with killers from top to bottom

26-year-old Muay Thai rising star Nakrob Fairtex of Thailand has taken a look at the lay of the land in his division, and he is impressed by the level of talent he sees.

The flyweight Muay Thai division in ONE Championship is one of the deepest, with guys like Superlek Kiatmoo9, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and legendary Nong-O Hama counted among the top five.

There is also no shortage of talented up-and-comers on the rise.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nakrob talked about the level of competition at flyweight.

The 26-year-old Fairtex Training Center product said:

"There are a lot of great fighters in this division, including a lot of rising stars coming up."

Nakrob is set to return to action against Thai countryman Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nakrob Fairtex praises opponent Jaosuayai as a worthy foe: "He's a really good fighter"

Nakrob Fairtex is excited for his showdown with Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video next month, and he says his countryman is a solid opponent who has made a name for himself in the world's largest martial arts organization.

He told ONE:

"Jaosuayai is a really good fighter. He’s got sharp weapons and quick footwork. He’s improved a lot since his debut fight. His strength is his sharp and fast punches, for sure. As for his weaknesses, I gotta admit, I can barely see any. I have to say, he’s very skilled."

