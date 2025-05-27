"Focus on getting through this fight" - Nakrob not looking past dangerous Jaosuayai test at ONE Fight Night 32

Nakrob Fairtex is keeping his focus firmly planted on the immediate challenge ahead as he prepares to lock horns with Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in an all-Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 32.

Ad

Emanating live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate collides with the Sor Dechapan talent in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup.

Ad

Trending

The No.5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender understands the dangerous nature of his compatriot's technical arsenal, and he's adopting a one-fight-at-a-time mentality to ensure he doesn't bite off more than he can chew.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I just want to focus on getting through this fight first," the 23-year-old told ONE Championship. "Right now, I haven't even thought about the next one yet."

Jaosuayai was one of three recipients of a US$100,000 contract during the ONE Friday Fights 100 spectacle this past March.

Ad

The "Art of Eight Limbs" specialist earned his ticket to the promotion's main roster with a sumptuous highlight-reel finish of Bosnian-Canadian slugger Denis Puric in round two.

He heads into his American primetime debut riding a four-fight win streak, and he hopes to make it five in succession and improve his slate to 60-22 when ONE Fight Night 32 gets underway on Friday, June 6.

Ad

Nakrob breaks down his path to victory vs Jaosuayai

Though Nakrob respects what his foe brings to the table, he is by no means underestimating his stand-up arsenal.

The Fairtex warrior vows to bring the same skill set into this flyweight Muay Thai war, which has helped him finish five assignments in ONE Championship inside the distance.

“I’ve prepared big shots for every round, like always. My secret weapon would probably be the power behind my strikes. I’m confident I can land heavier shots," Nakrob told the promotion.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 32 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.