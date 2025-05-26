“I can land heavier shots” - Nakrob looks to overpower fellow Thai slugger Jaosuayai at ONE Fight Night 32

Rising Muay Thai star Nakrob Fairtex said he has studied upcoming opponent Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi and believes he boasts of heavier punches. Based on his study, he is looking to take full advantage of it come fight night.

The two fighters are featured in an all-Thai flyweight Muay Thai battle at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs Cohen on Prime Video on June 6. It serves as the co-headlining match of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship in line with his scheduled return to action, the No. 5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender shared how he is approaching his showdown with Jaosuayai. Nakrob said:

“I’ve prepared big shots for every round, like always. My secret weapon would probably be the power behind my strikes. I’m confident I can land heavier shots. But when it comes to speed, I gotta give it to Jaosuayai.”

At ONE Fight Night 32, Nakrob is looking to make it back-to-back victories and fortify his assault on the currently vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. He was last in action in March, where he knocked out Puengluang Baanramba of Thailand in the second round.

His opponent, Jaosuayai, for his part, is also looking to extend his solid form of late, where he has won four straight matches.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nakrob proud of how far he has come in Muay Thai journey

Nakrob Fairtex is proud of how far he has come in his Muay Thai career, especially since it did come easy for him.

The 26-year-old Surin, Thailand, native labored through the tough fight scene in Thailand, including the COVID-19 pandemic, to be where he is now.

When he got the opportunity to be part of ONE Championship's Friday Fights series in 2023, it changed everything for him, and for that he is truly grateful and proud.

In a separate interview with the promotion, Nakrob shared how his ONE journey has been so far, including how life-changing it has been. The Fairtex Training Center affiliate said:

“I felt super happy and honored to have the chance to compete in this event (ONE Friday Fights). I gave it my all in every fight because I’ve always believed that this promotion could change my life, and it really has.”

Since coming on board ONE Championship, Nakrob has also earned a six-figure contract from the promotion and is now part of the main roster of athletes. He currently holds a 10-2 record, with no signs yet of slowing down.

