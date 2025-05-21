WATCH: Witness a quick step-by-step breakdown of Thai sniper Nakrob Fairtex's surgical elbow KO of Russian mauler in Bangkok

Fourth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor Nakrob Fairtex enjoys turning his opponents' aggression into an opportunity to land a lightning-quick counter hit. Such was his approach to his June 2024 clash with Tagir Khalilov.
Making his debut on ONE's main roster, Nakrob sought to make the self-proclaimed 'Thai Killer' eat his words by leveraging his immense fight IQ.
After slipping a jab from 'Samingpri', Nakrob lunged forward and moved Khalilov's arm away to land a crushing elbow strike right to the Russian's face that immediately dropped him. This turned out to be the knockout blow and another successful outing for Nakrob in ONE.
Check out the finishing sequence in slow-mo below, which ONE posted on Instagram:
The Fairtex Training Center representative built on his one-shot knockout of Khalilov with a unanimous decision win over Dedduanglek Wankhongohm MBK in August 2024. However, he fell victim to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai via unanimous decision four months later.
The setback seemed to awaken something within Nakrob as he showcased his renewed killer instinct with a second-round knockout of Puengluang Baanramba this past March.
Nakrob set for co-main event bout at ONE Fight Night 32
Nakrob wants nothing more than to fight for the currently vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, and he could be one step closer to that goal with a win at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.
Looking to send him to the back of the line is Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi, who knocked out veteran striker Denis Puric in March to earn a coveted six-figure contract to join the main roster.
ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.