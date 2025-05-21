WATCH: Witness a quick step-by-step breakdown of Thai sniper Nakrob Fairtex's surgical elbow KO of Russian mauler in Bangkok

Fourth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor Nakrob Fairtex enjoys turning his opponents' aggression into an opportunity to land a lightning-quick counter hit. Such was his approach to his June 2024 clash with Tagir Khalilov.

Ad

Making his debut on ONE's main roster, Nakrob sought to make the self-proclaimed 'Thai Killer' eat his words by leveraging his immense fight IQ.

After slipping a jab from 'Samingpri', Nakrob lunged forward and moved Khalilov's arm away to land a crushing elbow strike right to the Russian's face that immediately dropped him. This turned out to be the knockout blow and another successful outing for Nakrob in ONE.

Check out the finishing sequence in slow-mo below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The Fairtex Training Center representative built on his one-shot knockout of Khalilov with a unanimous decision win over Dedduanglek Wankhongohm MBK in August 2024. However, he fell victim to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai via unanimous decision four months later.

The setback seemed to awaken something within Nakrob as he showcased his renewed killer instinct with a second-round knockout of Puengluang Baanramba this past March.

Nakrob set for co-main event bout at ONE Fight Night 32

Nakrob wants nothing more than to fight for the currently vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, and he could be one step closer to that goal with a win at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

Ad

Looking to send him to the back of the line is Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi, who knocked out veteran striker Denis Puric in March to earn a coveted six-figure contract to join the main roster.

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.