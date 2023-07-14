Tagir Khalilov loving unofficial “Thai Killer” nickname: “I have most fights with Thai fighters”

Tagir Khalilov already has one of the best nicknames in ONE Championship, yet his new and unofficial one has been suiting him better lately.

The Russian slugger has been called ‘Samingpri’ for quite some time now, but his new one has a more menacing tone to it—“Thai Killer”.

Khalilov is set to put that alter ego to the test when he faces Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a flyweight Muay Thai match at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Khalilov said he’s been loving his new label and that it’s almost normal for him to beat Thai fighters in their own game.

Khalilov said:

“Yes, why not. Because normally in my professional career, I have most fights with Thai fighters.”

Khalilov is riding a strong wave of momentum heading into his match against Superlek in Bangkok with two straight first-round knockouts in his previous outings.

The opponents in those wins? Thai stars Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther.

Khalilov’s match against Chorfah was his first KO win in ONE Championship, and it was a certified highlight. After a stiff right uppercut knocked the cobwebs out of Chorfah, Khalilov ended the match with a brutal soccer kick just as the Thai was on his way to the mat.

Coming off that KO against Chorfah in Manila, Khalilov made the trip to Thailand and faced Black Panther in front of a hostile home crowd. Khalilov, however, quickly earned some Thai love when he folded Black Panther with a flurry of body punches for the KO win.

Now that he’s back in Bangkok, Khalilov plans to add another name to his list. Superlek, however, is miles ahead of Chorfah and Black Panther.

Superlek is the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and holds a perfect 7-0 Muay Thai record in ONE Championship. If Khalilov does beat Superlek, then he may officially be named the “Thai Killer” once and for all.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Khalilov's entire interview below: