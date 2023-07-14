Tagir Khalilov says a full fight camp would’ve made him a “big problem” against Rodtang in ONE debut

Russian Muay Thai berserker and ONE Championship star Tagir Khalilov will headline a ONE fight card for the first time as he squares off against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a Muay Thai bout. This main event of ONE Fight Night 12 may have possible implications for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title picture.

With Superlek seemingly intent on clinching ONE's flyweight Muay Thai world title with the hopes of becoming a two-sport world champion, Khalilov will have to bring his A-game to stop this from happening. If anyone can deal with a highly motivated 'Kicking Machine', it's the relentless monster called 'Samingpri'.

Khalilov is one of the most successful foreign fighters in the promotion and has dominantly beaten Thai fighters in both kickboxing and Muay Thai contests. His most recent wins include the frightening destruction of Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther in front of a mostly-Thai crowd.

Back in 2021, Tagir Khalilov went toe-to-toe with one of the promotion's most feared world champions, ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon, in a kickboxing fight. Though ultimately losing that bout, Khalilov pushed the world champion to the limit. What's remarkable is the fact that the fight was also the Russian striker's ONE debut.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, 'Samingpri' spoke about the Rodtang fight:

"I should have good training camp for this fight, you saw my fight with him [Rodtang] was a split decision and I know that I can give him a big problem if I have a good preparation camp."

Watch the full interview here:

Whether or not he was ill-prepared for Rodtang is a question only Khalilov and his camp can answer. If it was true, however, then there's still a lot to come from him considering 'The Iron Man' barely scraped by with a split decision.

If and when Tagir Khalilov beats Superlek, he might very well take the Thai's claim to a world title shot at Rodtang's ONE flyweight Muay Thai throne. If that happens, then we'll find out if he what he is saying is true.

ONE Fight Night 12 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes