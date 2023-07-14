Tagir Khalilov says wins over Superlek, Rodtang will cement ‘Thai Killer’ status

Tagir Khalilov hopes to gain a reputation for being the ‘Thai Killer.’

On July 14, Khalilov looks to capitalize on a significant moment in his fighting career, which takes place in the ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video main event. ‘Samingpri’ finds himself in a flyweight Muay Thai bout against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

With a win against ‘The Kicking Machine,’ Khalilov could potentially earn a world title shot against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

During a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘Samingpri’ discussed how his reputation would change with wins against Superlek and Rodtang:

“You know, it’s good for me, I have fight now with Superlek I wanna win this fight and I wanna win [against] Rodtang. And be sure, the “Thai Killer”.”

Tagir Khalilov will have his hands full against Superlek on Friday. Luckily, the Russian fighter is riding momentum after securing back-to-back first-round knockouts. He last fought on March 17, taking out Black Panther at ONE Friday Fights 9.

Meanwhile, Superlek is also on a roll, leading to three wins in the calendar year. After obtaining and defending the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, ‘The Kicking Machine’ returned to Muay Thai for his last fight, defeating Nabil Anane with a first-round knockout on June 23.

Superlek vs. Tagir Khalilov is one of several intriguing bouts scheduled for ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The July 14 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

