Tagir Khalilov on martial arts’ ultimate prize: “I want the ONE Championship belt”

Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov has his sights set on becoming a ONE world champion.

To do that, he’ll first need to get past perhaps the toughest test of his career thus far when he meets ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9. The two striking superstars will square off as part of the promotion’s stacked ONE Fight Night 12 lineup this Friday night. Khalilov and Superlek will clash in a highly anticipated Muay Thai showdown at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

While a victory over ‘The Kicking Machine’ would be the biggest win in Tagir Khalilov’s career, ‘Samingpri’ has bigger goals in mind. Specifically, becoming a ONE world champion.

Khalilov told the promotion in a recent interview:

“I want the ONE Championship belt, and to become the best, you have to fight the best.”

Superlek currently reigns as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, a division where Tagir Khalilov is the No. 5 ranked contender. However, their Friday night showdown will be contested in the art of eight limbs. With a victory over ‘The Kicking Machine’ inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Khalilov could potentially find himself in line for a shot at the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, currently held by none other than ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Another possibility is that a win over Superlek in Muay Thai could earn Khalilov a shot at his flyweight kickboxing crown. Needless to say, ‘Samingpri’ has multiple routes to a potential title opportunity, but all roads appear to go through one of the most dangerous strikers in combat sports.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Superlek vs. Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

