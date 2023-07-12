Superlek ready to test Tagir Khalilov’s biggest strength: “I love to fight with punchers”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is ready to get a taste of the legendary power that Tagir Khalilov possesses.

‘The Kicking Machine’ will make his return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium just three weeks removed from his last outing. Scoring an impressive first-round knockout against newcomer Nabil Anane in June, Superlek heads back to the legendary venue to headline ONE Fight Nigh 12 against a veritable “Thai killer” in Tagir Khalilov.

Khalilov has earned back-to-back KOs in his last two appearances, besting Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoia and Black Panther, two Thai standouts that suffered the wrath of Khalilov’s immense power. Speaking with ONE Championship, Superlek shared his excitement over fighting another feared striker, saying:

“He knocked out both opponents with his fists. That’s his strength. But I love to fight with the punchers.”

Of course, Superlek is no slouch when it comes to striking, having finished his last two opponents by way of knockout. The Muay Thai sensation is also known to get the job done with his legs, hence the incredibly appropriate nickname, ‘The Kicking Machine.’ Superlek will undoubtedly look to utilize his kicking game as a means of slowing down Khalilov, setting up another potential highlight-reel finish for himself.

The bout also comes with a heaping dose of world title implications as Superlek currently sits as the No. 1 ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender, not to mention reigning as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion. Should Tagir Khalilov score the upset, he will likely have his pick when it comes to a ONE world title opportunity.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

