“Elevate myself to the next level” - Jaosuayai targeting a spot in top 5 by beating ranked Nakrob at ONE Fight Night 32

Surging flyweight Muay Thai star Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi knows he has a golden opportunity at hand at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs Cohen on Prime Video.

After earning a six-figure contract with the world's largest martial arts organization, the Friday Fights alum will make his Primetime debut in a pivotal three-round flyweight Muay Thai clash with fellow Thai striker Nakrob Fairtex.

Jaosuayai, who's riding the high of a four-fight winning streak, can break into the stacked 135-pound Muay Thai division's rankings if he beats his fifth-ranked opponent on June 6 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE ahead of this massive showdown, Jaosuayai admitted that battling a respected veteran like Nakrob won't be a walk in the park.

Then again, fortune favors the bold, and the 23-year-old knows this challenging battle comes with a hefty reward. He said:

“Nakrob is definitely a challenge. He’s had a lot of fights in ONE and is currently ranked, which I think is good. If I can beat him, I’ll elevate myself to the next level and maybe even get into the rankings."

Jaosuayai turned heads in his last outing, where he utterly demolished one of the division's mainstays, Denis Puric.

The Sor Dechapan star pupil showed maturity when he weathered 'The Bosnian Menace's early flurry, and used blinding speed and precision to put him away viciously.

Jaosuayai vows to add to his highlight reel at ONE Fight Night 32

A big reason for Jaosuayai's rapid ascent is his willingness to entertain. The 23-year-old rising star goes for the kill every chance he gets.

This Friday, Jaosuayai guaranteed to put on another spectacle at Nakrob's expense. He said:

"Personally, I like to use distinctive Muay Thai techniques," Jaosuayai told ONE Championship. "If I have the chance, I'll show cool Muay Thai moves in every fight to entertain the fans."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness ONE Fight Night 32 free, live as it happens in US Primetime

