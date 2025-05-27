  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • ONE Fight Night 32: The 3 most dangerous weapons in Jaosuayai’s deadly arsenal 

ONE Fight Night 32: The 3 most dangerous weapons in Jaosuayai’s deadly arsenal 

By Ted Razon
Modified May 27, 2025 06:26 GMT
Jaosuayai | Photo credit: ONE Champiosnhip
Jaosuayai | Photo credit: ONE Champiosnhip

Thai rising star Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi is ready to bring his electrifying style to the global stage at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs Cohen on Prime Video.

Ad

On June 6, live in US Primetime, the surging 23-year-old destroyer will look to break into the flyweight Muay Thai rankings by beating his fifth-ranked compatriot Nakrob Fairtex inside the storied halls of Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With over 80 professional fights to his name, which include plenty of highlight reel KO wins in the ONE Friday Fights series, Jaosuayai is out to leave a lasting impression in his Primetime debut.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Let's break down the Sor Dechapan athlete's 3 best weapons:

#3. Flying knees

What makes Jaosuayai so dangerous is that he can explode out of nowhere and lay out opponents before they even realize what hit them.

The 23-year-old's breakneck speed and acrobatic fighting style make him a handful for anyone at 135 pounds. Jaosuayai amps up the ante even more with his unpredictable flying knee maneuver, which catches everyone off guard.

Ad

The Thai firecracker can pull off this feat of athleticism from a multitude of angles, may it be off the backfoot, from a counter, or even at the end of his nasty punch and kick combinations.

#2. Close-range combinations

Given his dazzling agility, some opponents resort to bullying Jaosuayai from the clinch, thinking they have an advantage in a phonebooth battle. This couldn't be farther from the truth.

Ad

Don't let his modest size fool you. Jaosuayai's physical strength has surprised many, especially when he corners his foes near the ring ropes.

The Sor Dechapan star can throw a ridiculous amount of volume in a short amount of time, often drowning the opposition with seemingly endless combinations of punches, kicks, and elbows.

#1. Head kicks from different stances

Another trait that separates Jaosuayai from the pack is his elite switch-hitting. The 23-year-old has incredible fight IQ, which he uses to adjust on the fly and switch stances flawlessly.

Ad

Jaosuayai loves crippling his opponents with leg and body kicks, but does his most damage with his impeccable roundhouse from both the orthodox and southpaw stances.

Ad

The electric athlete even has a jumping version of his signature kick, which is indeed a delight to witness for fans.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications