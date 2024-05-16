"I believe in myself" - Sitthichai not short of confidence heading into Masaaki Noiri showdown on June 7

There is no better feeling for a fighter on a losing streak than to break it in spectacular fashion, and that appears to be the plan for ONE Championship star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167.

Happening on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Sitthichai will look to return to his winning ways by defeating Japanese star and promotional debutant Masaaki Noiri in a featherweight kickboxing bout.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the 32-year-old Muay Thai and kickboxing legend is confident that he will get back on the win column at ONE 167:

"I need to make a few adjustments in order to make sure I win this next one. I intend to do my best, I believe in myself."

For the first time in his ONE Championship career, Sitthichai is on a two-fight losing streak, with his most recent performance being a third-round knockout victim of longtime rival Marat Grigorian at ONE 165 earlier this year.

Sitthichai unfazed by Masaaki Noiri's achievements

Noiri, a former K-1 World GP Super Lightweight and Welterweight Champion, is out to dazzle fans in his ONE Championship debut, but the Thai striker is out to prove that being in the world's largest martial arts promotion is a whole different beast.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, here is what the striking legend said:

"I understand that he's a big name in Japan, and he's the K-1 world champion, but I also believe that I'm second to none in terms of kickboxing. And I believe the fight will be fun because we both like to win, and he also hasn't fought in a long time as well. But I am very determined that this time, I will get the victory."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.