"I believe in the power of my punches" - Stamp down to compete in ONE's trailblazing special rules matches

Three-sport queen and reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is getting ready for her all-important first world title defense in June. But the 26-year-old Thai megastar recently expressed interest in competing in ONE Championship's exciting special rules bouts.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, the Fairtex Training Center product says she would be willing to face anyone under any rule set.

The reigning atomweight champ said:

"I'm interested! I believe in the power of my punches. I'm down to face anyone. I've trained with Smilla [Sundell] for some time, so it's probably time to evaluate my punching skill."

Stamp trains with Sundell at Fairtex in Pattaya, where they both hone their striking skills among the best Muay Thai kickboxers in the world.

Needless to say, Stamp would do very well in a special rules setting, since she's well-versed in all aspects of combat.

Stamp Fairtex will make the first defense of her women's atomweight MMA gold soon.

The 26-year-old is set to face former training partner and longtime friend, no.2-ranked women's atomweight MMA contender 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga. the two lock horns in the main event of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7th.

Stamp Fairtex will set friendship with Denice Zamboanga aside for ONE 167 showdown: "We just have to do our job"

Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga are close friends, but the 26-year-old Thai megastar says she will have no problem casting that friendship aside in order to keep her ONE gold. After all, Stamp says the fight is nothing personal, just business.

Speaking to YouTube channel The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Stamp talked about fighting Zamboanga, her former training partner. She said:

"I feel like I just have to put the friendship behind. I don't feel anything in particular, because we are both professionals. We just have to do our job the best that we could."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

