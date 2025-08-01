“I belong at the top” - Youssef Assouik excited for chance to prove himself among the elite in ONE

Youssef Assouik is determined to be the next man in line for the winner of Regian Eersel versus George Jarvis's ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title bout.Before the highly anticipated main event battle at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, Assouik will look to secure his second win in the promotion against the 170-pound division mainstay, Rungrawee “Legatron” Sitsongpeenong.Speaking to the ONE ahead of his sophomore outing, the Danish-Morroccan slugger vowed to come up with a statement-making performance to secure his own shot at 26 pounds of gold.&quot;I’m looking forward to facing Rungrawee. I’m going to show fans all over the world why I belong at the top of the division, and I hope the next step is going to be the belt. I want the belt. I am ready for everyone because I want the belt.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStanding at a towering 6-foot-3 inches, Youssef Assouik proved he meant business by dispatching former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 25 last year.Boasting a 28-3 professional record, the Assouik Gym affiliate does possess the size, skill, and hunger to become a major threat in the ONE lightweight Muay Thai ranks.Youssef Assouik gunning for a knockout at ONE Fight Night 34Youssef Assouik was left unsatisfied despite his impressive ONE debut victory against the formidable Sinsamut.After all, the Denmark-based warrior prides himself on finishing his fights, and rues not being able to put 'Aquaman' away.&quot;This time I will change my style. I will be more aggressive. Last time, I moved a lot to check how much damage I can get from the small gloves and everything. But this time, my plan is to be a more aggressive Youssef,&quot; he told ONE.ONE Fight Night 34 will air live in US Primetime free for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.