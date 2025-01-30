"I did my best" - Johan Ghazali assures his supporters he'll be back stronger after falling short against Johan Estupinan

ONE flyweight Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali took time after his heartbreaking unanimous decision defeat to Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 this past Friday, Jan. 24, to let his fans know that he is in a good place.

In an Instagram video posted by the promotion, 'Jojo' mentioned:

"To all my fans, I just wanted to say thank you. You know, I'm grateful, I see you guys' support. But today, it wasn't my day. I did my best. I prepared a hundred percent, I'm not giving any excuses. On to the next."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ghazali prepared for their clash by training at Superbon Training Camp, working out with the gym's founder and reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon. He also trained under Nong-O Hama and Petchtanong Petchfergus, who formerly held the bantamweight Muay Thai and 145-pound kickboxing crowns respectively.

Despite falling short against 'Panda Kick', Ghazali's performance showed a more mature and polished side to his game while displaying the hyper-aggressiveness that made him a fan favorite.

The 18-year-old's record under the ONE banner now stands at 6-2.

Johan Estupinan respects Johan Ghazali's power

Johan Estupinan may have improved his unblemished record in the promotion to five straight wins, but he also acknowledged that he got tagged hard by Johan Ghazali.

The Colombian standout told combat sports journalist Nick Atkin after ONE 170:

"I'm not going to make any excuses. The first time, yeah, I felt it. The power. The second time, he pulled my leg. Of course I was going to fall because he pulled my leg. But the referee said it was a knockdown. I didn't want to argue."

Watch the entire interview below:

The full replay of ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.