"I did my best" - Prajanchai elated to conquer two-sport dream at ONE Friday Fights 68

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is on cloud nine after attaining two-sport glory at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28.

It was, however, anything but easy as he came across a very determined and game Jonathan Di Bella inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

For five long rounds, both men went into attack looking at ways to breach one another's defense.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing star's attacking tools were on point as he found multiple ways to force the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion to make a mistake. When he did, he made sure to follow up with punches and kicks.

Prajanchai never once backed out, though.

Despite going down on the earlier rounds to the Canadian-Italian megastar, who was on a mission to reclaim his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star retaliated with weapons of his own, eventually finishing strong and upsetting Di Bella at his own game inside the Mecca of Muay Thai last week.

Speaking at the ONE Friday Fights 68 post-event press conference, the 29-year-old shared:

"Of course, I'm happy to get the victory tonight. But it's not just because I stopped his winning streak or anything. I feel like I did my best. I'm happier in that term."

In addition, his win inside the Thai capital city saw him join the elite list of two-sport world champions on the global stage.

Prajanchai keeping his options open for next assignment in ONE Championship

Given his status as a two-sport kingpin, the Thai fighter knows he'd be up against plenty of hungry contenders who are eager to take a crack at his 26 pounds of gold.

And Prajanchai, for his part, remains excited to face anyone who'd like to challenge him inside the ONE Circle next.

During the same session, he highlighted:

"I don't have anyone that I want to fight in particular. Because I feel like in this sport, personally, you should not say that because it doesn't really show sportsmanship, and it doesn't really show respect."

He added:

"I feel like I can face anyone, and that's more respectful. I don't really want to be like, 'Oh, I want to go fight this person. I just want to get ruined for this person.' It just does not make me happy."

Fans who purchased the ONE Friday Fights 68 pay-per-view can watch the full event replay at watch.onefc.com.

