"I wouldn't bet on that fight man" - Georges St-Pierre breaks down Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Georges St-Pierre recently shared his take on the upcoming UFC 274 title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

'Rush' stated that it's hard to pick a winner between the duo as they are extremely even on paper. However, the former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion believes Charles Oliveira has more tools in his arsenal to emerge victorious.

That being said, St-Pierre acknowledged that Gaethje is a powerful striker and can certainly emerge victorious on the night. During an interview with MMA News, the Canadian said:

"It's hard to tell. I mean, it could go either way. the way I see it is Oliveira has more tools in terms of how he can win the fight. But, Gaethje, never can count him out. He's just so durable and he hits so hard."

GSP was further asked who he would bet on to win the clash. St-Pierre replied that he wouldn't bet on it as he doesn't know which fighter he'd back.

"I won't bet on that fight man. I don't know."

Watch MMA News' interview with Georges St-Pierre below:

Charles Oliveira is the bookmakers' favorite to beat Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira is the bookmakers' favorite to defend his title for a second time at UFC 274. The Brazilian is coming off a victory over Dustin Poirier in his last fight at UFC 269. Prior to that, 'Do Bronx' defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 262 to capture the vacant lightweight title.

'The Highlight', on the other hand, will get his second shot at the undisputed lightweight gold on May 7. Khabib Nurmagomedov stopped him in his first title fight at UFC 254 in 2020. The 33-year-old held the interim UFC lightweight title after his win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

'El Cucuy' will also be a part of the card. The 38-year-old fighter will face Chandler on the UFC 274 main card. Both fighters will enter the contest looking to snap losing skids.

In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas will defend her strawweight belt in a rematch against Carla Esparza. 'Cookie Monster' defeated 'Thug Rose' in the TUF 20 Finale in 2014 to become the first-ever UFC women's strawweight champion.

