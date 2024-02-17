"I blame Halle Berry for this" - Fans react as Lupita Nyong'o and Chloe Grace Moretz are set to play UFC fighters in the movie Strawweight

A new MMA movie is set to hit the big screen, but fans are unimpressed by its current development.

As first reported by Variety, Lupita Nyong'o and Chloe Grace Moretz are set to star in an upcoming film titled 'Strawweight' with former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas hired as an executive producer and fight consultant for the film. The movie will be directed by James M. Johnston in his directorial debut.

Per reports, the film will involve the UFC and follow the careers of two fighters — played by Nyong'o and Moretz — who end up facing off against each other.

Expand Tweet

With the upcoming release of 'Road House' in March on Amazon Prime, the UFC will be involved in two separate major motion pictures in a short time frame.

Though fans reacted to the news release, many were not enthusiastic about the storyline or the film's stars. One fan claimed to "blame Halle Berry" in reference to the actress' 2020 MMA film, 'Bruised'.

Fan reaction to the announcement of 'Strawweight' on Reddit [via r/MMA on Reddit]

Some fans approved of Nyong'o's casting, though many appeared to believe that the former 'Black Panther' star would not be believable as an MMA fighter. Few fans expressed any belief in Moretz's ability to portray a fighter either.

Other fans wrote:

"Here Comes the Boom will never be defeated"

"We need a Chris Barnett fight in that movie"

"Still a better fight than Rose vs. Carla"

"I would watch Lupita Nyong'o read a book for 2 hours"

"I have nothing against that, but you have to at least have the right people in the role"

View more fan reactions to the news below:

Fan reactions to Lupita Nyong'o and Chloe Grace Moretz cast as UFC fighters in an upcoming movie [via r/MMA on Reddit]

Fans rank their favorite MMA and UFC movies amid 'Strawweight' news

With the report of another UFC movie coming out just shortly after the release of 'Road House,' fans took the opportunity to rate their favorite films of the sport on social media.

Of the handful that have reached Hollywood, the consensus leaned towards 'Warrior' and 'Here Comes the Boom' as fan favorites.

Expand Tweet

Of all the movies on the list, 'Here Comes the Boom' was the most mainstream, featuring American movie star and MMA fan Kevin James. The film also featured former UFC champion Bas Rutten, a close friend of James, with Joe Rogan and Mark DellaGrotte playing themselves.

Other nominees included 'Never Back Down' and the TV series 'Kingdom'. Unsurprisingly, fans had little respect for Halle Berry's 'Bruised', the most recent UFC-based movie.