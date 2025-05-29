“I blame myself” - Superlek reveals he dealt with sickness prior to high-stakes showdown with Nabil Anane

Former bantamweight Muay Thai king and current ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is not one to make excuses, especially when he loses.

But the former two-division, two-sport world titleholder admits he kind of felt a little bit off in his recent defeat to interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

Superlek dropped a three-round unanimous decision loss to the six-foot-four-inch tall phenom at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last March, and revealed he came into the fight with a slight illness.

'The Kicking Machine' told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"And I think many fans do not know I was facing health issues. I was facing a flu a little over week before fight week, and I was on antibiotics like I had to go get like antibiotic injections. It's just really not the team's fault. It's just 100 percent my fault. I blame myself."

Needless to say, Superlek vows to return with a vengeance and is hard at work securing his comeback.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 wants to set things straight in eventual Nabil Anane rematch: "I know that my performance was not at where it should be"

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be the first to admit he did not give his best in a recent loss to Nabil Anane.

But he wants to run it back and set the record straight.

He told South China Morning Post:

"I know myself that last time I did not do really well and so I know that my performance was not at where it should be. So I just want to rematch to, as you said, set things straight."

Needless to say, Superlek has eyes on reclaiming his lost ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

He added:

"Yes, of course, it’s the Muay Thai belt, and I got it just a few months back and I feel like I lost it too soon. So, I really want to go after it."

