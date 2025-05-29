  • home icon
  • “I blame myself” - Superlek reveals he dealt with sickness prior to high-stakes showdown with Nabil Anane

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified May 29, 2025 10:00 GMT
Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship

Former bantamweight Muay Thai king and current ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is not one to make excuses, especially when he loses.

But the former two-division, two-sport world titleholder admits he kind of felt a little bit off in his recent defeat to interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

Superlek dropped a three-round unanimous decision loss to the six-foot-four-inch tall phenom at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last March, and revealed he came into the fight with a slight illness.

youtube-cover
'The Kicking Machine' told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"And I think many fans do not know I was facing health issues. I was facing a flu a little over week before fight week, and I was on antibiotics like I had to go get like antibiotic injections. It's just really not the team's fault. It's just 100 percent my fault. I blame myself."
Needless to say, Superlek vows to return with a vengeance and is hard at work securing his comeback.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 wants to set things straight in eventual Nabil Anane rematch: "I know that my performance was not at where it should be"

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be the first to admit he did not give his best in a recent loss to Nabil Anane.

But he wants to run it back and set the record straight.

He told South China Morning Post:

"I know myself that last time I did not do really well and so I know that my performance was not at where it should be. So I just want to rematch to, as you said, set things straight."

Needless to say, Superlek has eyes on reclaiming his lost ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

He added:

"Yes, of course, it’s the Muay Thai belt, and I got it just a few months back and I feel like I lost it too soon. So, I really want to go after it."

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

