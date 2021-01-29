'I am borderline proud of him' - Kamaru Usman heaps praise on rising star Khamzat Chimaev

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto, UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman acknowledged the rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev. Usman complimented the Swedish MMA star's skillset and is "proud" of his achievements in the UFC.

Ahead of his third title defense at UFC 258, Kamaru Usman addressed the similarity between himself and Khamzat Chimaev. The Nigerian Nightmare is known for his wrestling credentials, which gives him the ability to impose his will on opponents inside the cage.

This style of combat is somewhat similar to how Khamzat Chimaev approaches his fights as well. Kamaru Usman realizes this fact and gave props to Chimaev for being one of the toughest up-and-comers in the welterweight division. Usman stated that he is definitely not looking past Chimaev as a future opponent.

"He is tough. He brings basically the same things that I brought when I came in. I could take anyone down, hold them down, and do what I needed to do. So, he is tough. I see it. I don't put it past me," said Kamaru Usman.

Kamaru Usman currently holds a record of 17-1 as a professional fighter. Usman was crowned the welterweight champion when he dethroned Tyron Woodley at UFC 235. MMA veterans like Chael Sonnen have argued that Kamaru Usman might just be the greatest welterweight to ever step foot inside the Octagon.

Usman himself believes this himself and feels that it is his duty to defeat rising stars like Khamzat Chimaev. Calling himself the "proud dad" of all the other welterweights, Usman believes that he will prove that he is the best welterweight in the UFC.

"Everyone's working their way up to the mountain. When they get to the top and they have to engage with me, I have to be the guy to send them back down. I think he is tough and is playing his cards right. I am borderline proud of him to do that. I feel like a proud dad looking at the kids saying, 'Great job guys!'," said Kumaru Usman.

Kamaru Usman (right) defeated Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision to win the UFC welterweight title.



Usman is the 1st African-born (Nigeria) UFC champion. He is the 4th fighter to start a UFC career 10-0 or better (Gracie, Silva, Khabib). pic.twitter.com/YtjL8JXVsG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 3, 2019

Who is Khamzat Chimaev fighting next and will he fight Kamaru Usman in 2021?

Khamzat Chimaev is currently ranked No. 14 in the welterweight division. He is set to face Leon 'Rocky' Edwards on March 13th. Edwards is ranked No. 3 in the division and holds a record of 18-3. This means a victory over Edwards will catapult Borz up the rankings.

A matchup between Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley was set up in 2020 to decide the No. 1 contender in the division. However, the match was called off due to COVID-19 restrictions. Edwards will now face rising superstar Khamzat Chimaev and the winner might be Kamaru Usman's next opponent.

Khamzat Chiamev bagged the 'Debut of the Year' award for 2020. If he continues to put on entertaining performances, MMA fans might witness him fighting the Nigerian Nightmare very soon.