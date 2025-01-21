"I bought him a glass of vodka" - Jiri Prochazka shares heartwarming details of post-fight encounter with UFC 311 rival Jamahal Hill

Jiri Prochazka recently opened up about his interaction with Jamahal Hill after their contest at UFC 311. Prochazka revealed that the two drank alcohol and expressed his admiration for Hill.

Prochazka locked horns with Hill on the main card of UFC 311, which took place this past weekend at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The Czech fighter showcased his striking prowess and knocked out Hill in the third round.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Prochazka praised Hill as a person and disclosed what happened between them after the fight:

''We saw each other after the fight, and in the bar, when we went back to the hotel, I bought him a glass of vodka. We took a shot, I just told him ‘we fight together, we drink together, all good between us’. He’s a good guy. He is a really good guy. But in some situations, I don't know why he was before the fight, like we spoke about all his speeches. But I don't care right now. It's behind us.''

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (via Championship Rounds' X post):

Following his defeat, Hill issued a post-fight statement, addressing his defeat and shared a clip of him raising a toast with Prochazka at a Los Angeles bar:

''First of congratulations to @jirkaprochazka you made great adjustments and gave me a hell of a fight!!! I want to thank everybody that reached out with love and support I truly appreciate you all!!! My fire has never burned hotter or brighter for my future and growth!! Fighting against the elite of the elite is an honor and blessing that I don’t take for granted... My head is high my heart is full and I can’t wait for my time to shine again Sweet Dreams Nation we move forward and onward!!!''

Alex Pereira is open to face Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira attended UFC 311, where Jiri Prochazka defeated Jamahal Hill and challenged 'Poatan' to a trilogy bout during his octagon interview.

Following the PPV event, Pereira spoke with Megan Olivi about a possible third fight with Prochazka, saying:

''I’m ready to fight anybody, It doesn’t matter who it is. Right now, it’s Ankalaev’s time. I’m going to fight Ankalaev. But after this fight, if everything’s good, we’re going to give Jiri an opportunity as well. He said he wants it, he’s going to have it.” [H/t: MMA Fighting]

Check out the full interview below:

