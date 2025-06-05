“I bring noise into the arena” - Croatian destroyer Roberto Soldic says fans are in for a spectacle each time he fights

ONE Championship welterweight MMA superstar Roberto Soldic promises fireworks each time he steps into the cage, and the 30-year-old always delivers. Soldic is one of the most explosive welterweights in the world's largest martial arts organization.

His ability to separate his opponents from their senses is incredible, and 'Robocop' has put together a handful of exciting finishes because of it. Speaking on UFD Gym's YouTube channel, Soldic said he wants to make the fans happy.

'Robocop' stated:

"I bring noise into the arena. I like putting on a show for people waiting to watch me fight, you know. I’m happy and I still enjoy it."

Needless to say, fans of the Croatian star have much to look forward to in the rest of his time in ONE Championship. Hopefully, we won't have to wait long to see Soldic back in action.

Roberto Soldic puts rough start in ONE Championship stint in rear view: "I just want to keep forward now"

'Robocop's' time in ONE Championship may have gotten off to a rocky start, but the 30-year-old is glad to say that's all firmly in the past now, and he's ready to move forward.

Soldic debuted in December 2022 against Murad Ramazanov, in a fight that ended in a no-contest after a low blow. Not long after, he took on former welterweight king Zebaztian Kadestam, but was unceremoniously knocked out in the second round.

Looking back at those fights, Soldic said:

"The first fight and the fight after that, I was in a little bit of a rush. I tried to finish. That time, I was a little bit too comfortable. But I don’t want to talk about it much, it’s behind me. I just want to keep forward now and try to learn always, you know."

