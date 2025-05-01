Zebaztian Kadestam unsurprised by Roberto Soldic's lethal KO of Dagi Arslanaliev in Qatar: "I felt it already"

Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam was impressed but not entirely surprised by Roberto Soldic's wicked finish at ONE 171: Qatar. The Croatian knockout machine picked up his first promotional win in trademark fashion inside the Lusail Sports Arena this past February.

'Robocop' flattened Turkish fan favorite Dagi Arslanaliev with a sledgehammer left hook in the opening frame, earning him his 19th career finish and a US$50,000 performance bonus. Before that, Kadestam handed Soldic a second-round knockout loss at ONE Fight Night 10.

While he put the Croatian to sleep, the big Swede did feel some of his foe's staggering power in the opening frame, even being on the brink of a knockout himself.

"Yeah, he hits hard, and I felt it already. So I'm not surprised," Zebaztian Kadestam told the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin.

He added:

"I think Dagi, he has never fought in welterweight before. And Roberto is really good. So I was not surprised."

Kadestam's win over Soldic was his third successive highlight-reel finish on the global stage of ONE Championship. All his wins in the promotion have come inside the distance.

The Legacy Gym and Pancrase Gym Sweden affiliate hopes to keep the momentum going when he returns this Friday, May 2.

Zebaztian Kadestam ready to send Isi Fitikefu to the shadow realm at ONE Fight Night 31

Zebaztian Kadestam returns for his 12th appearance under the promotional banner at ONE Fight Night 31 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. 'The Bandit' squares off against Isi Fitikefu in a welterweight MMA showdown.

As always, the 34-year-old does not plan on spending too much time inside the Circle. He wants nothing but a big finish this Friday.

"I don't really have a prediction, but I will do my best to knock him out," he told ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime for free.

