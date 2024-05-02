"I am calm" - Charles Oliveira opts out of UFC 303 comeback after consulting with his team

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira lost his second fight in his last three outings at the hands of Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. However, a return to action for the Brazilian is improbable until after UFC 303.

The fight against Tsarukyan was billed as a lightweight title eliminator and Oliveira disputed the split decision loss in an interview with Ag. Fight. 'Do Bronx' refused to make a controversy through his stance on the result and wanted to focus on his training and make improvements.

"I think I actually won the first round. The second round I lost... And the third round I think I won too. But I’m a non-controversial guy. That’s gone. Congratulations to Arman, he already won. There’s not much we can do, concentrate. What I have to do is go back home and get better." [translation via @ChampRDS on X]

Oliveira also stated that he was advised against his wish of returning to fight at UFC 303 in International Fight Week in June by his coach Diego Lima and team.

"I didn't break a sweat, so I left there wanting to fight and still continue with that mentality of fighting. I wanted to fight in International Fight Week, which is in June, and [Diego] Lima stopped me, said 'Calm down, breathe'. The team said to take a breath, so that's what I'm doing. I'm breathing, I'm calm, but I want to fight in July or August." [translation via @ChampRDS on X]

Check out Charles Oliveira's full comments below:

Charles Oliveira is open to a welterweight fight

Charles Oliveira is not dismissing a move up in weight class to welterweight.

His decisive loss against Islam Makhachev and No.1 contender fight against Arman Tsarukyan have put his status as a challenger in some jeopardy.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Charles Oliveira said:

"Why not? Why not take a fight that will lead us to money and history and legacy? We have to think about it and talk to the organization. Why not move up in weight and do a big fight? A fight that makes sense and gives us money? Why not?"

Oliveira's only experience at welterweight is from way back in 2008, in his first three professional fights as part of a Grand Prix tournament, which he won.

Oliveira has not fought in any other weight class since returning to the lightweight division in 2017. He has competed at featherweight in the UFC in the past.