“I came, I saw, I conquered” - Jon Jones drops retirement hint, cites desire to avoid overstaying his welcome in MMA like other fighters

Jon Jones recently dropped a massive teaser as he hinted at his retirement and noted that he doesn't want to be one of the many fighters who competed much longer than they should have.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion is currently recovering after undergoing surgeries for his torn pec as well as his elbow. He is expected to defend his title against former champion Stipe Miocic after the promotion was forced to reschedule their bout as a result of 'Bones' injury.

Despite the back-and-forth with interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, Jones appears to be leaning towards retirement after his bout against Miocic. He took to his X account, where he tweeted that fans could very well be seeing him in the octagon for the final time:

"What I refuse to do is be like a lot of these other fighters who stuck around too long. That just won’t happen. Your boy Bones Jones over here, despite what a lot of people may like to think. I've set myself up pretty well in life. I want Stipe for my resume, outside of that, I need nothing else from this sport. I came, I saw, and I conquered. Facts"

Jones' tweet regarding retirement from MMA [Image courtesy: @JonnyBones - X]

It will be interesting to see how Jones performs against Miocic whenever that fight is re-booked and whether he does, in fact, retire after the bout.

Jon Jones responds to Tom Aspinall's criticism

Tom Aspinall has been critical of Jon Jones as he believes that he should fight the UFC heavyweight champion in a title unification bout.

The Englishman defeated Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 to become the interim heavyweight champion. Still, there is plenty of uncertainty as he remains sidelined until Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is booked. 'Bones' responded to Aspinall's criticism and mentioned that he is interested in fighting Miocic because of what a win would mean to his legacy rather than a win over the interim heavyweight champion, writing:

"My Stipe fight was booked well before yours came along, you weren’t even the back up fighter. Trust me you’re the one who is coming around here with the inflated ego and entitlement. That interim championship means absolutely nothing if you seriously haven’t noticed yet. All your fight did at Madison Square Garden was confuse the fans."

Jon Jones' tweet regarding Tom Aspinall's criticism [Image courtesy: @JonnyBones - X]