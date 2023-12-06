"I can already hear a voice note from Conor" - Michael Chandler and Ric Flair's heated confrontation at a bar has fans buzzing

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler, who has long been in talks to fight Conor McGregor, has not fought in over a year. But that does not mean that 'Iron' is not providing entertainment to his fans.

Recently, a clip of him and WWE legend Ric Flair went viral on social media where the two appeared to be having a heated argument. But everything turned out to be okay as the later part of the clip suggested that the two were having fun.

MMA fans took notice of the engaging clip and took to the comments section to share their thoughts on it.

One user shared that they believed the argument between the two to be real until they watched the ending.

"I legit thought this was real until the end wow nicely done boys."

Another individual claimed that Irish superstar Conor McGregor might soon release a voice note on social media, commenting on the happenings in the video.

"I can already hear a voice note from Conor."

There was one person who praised Flair and Chandler for their acting skills in the clip.

"YOU KNOW FLAIR CAN PLAY THE PART BUT CHANDLER SOLD IT REALLY WELL."

Michael Chandler addresses rumors of fighting Conor McGregor at UFC 300

The highly anticipated UFC 300 event is coming up in a few months but there has been no official announcement regarding the main event for that card. This has led to speculation among MMA fans, who have been trying to guess which two fighters could possibly headline the event.

One matchup that is constantly popping up is Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. 'Iron' recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour where he spoke about the rumors of him fighting 'The Notorious' at UFC 300.

The 37-year-old responded by saying that McGregor and his team might be creating these narratives to either play with his mind or just to have fun with the fans.

"I respect Conor and I respect coach [John] Kavanagh. Alright, we're very cordial, right... But these guys are very good at creating their own narrative and throwing little bread crumbs out there... So just remember when they say things, maybe it's true. Maybe it's not true. Maybe they're saying things for the reason of just making people like yourself and all of us speculate and also me speculate... I've seen Conor talk; completely dismissed me and act like the fight with me isn't happening. These are all ways that these guys try to get inside of people's heads. Unluckily for them, your boy's bulletproof."

