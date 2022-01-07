"I can do those big, crazy fights" - Sean O'Malley reveals he plans on following in Floyd Mayweather's footsteps after MMA retirement

Sean O'Malley is probably the UFC's biggest breakout star right now. However, 'Sugar' is well aware he is not going to be competing inside the octagon forever.

O'Malley recently revealed his post-retirement plans in an interview with Michael Bisping. The 27-year-old wants to follow in Floyd Mayweather's footsteps and do big exhibition fights.

The Montana native also revealed that he will continue competing in jiu-jitsu even after retiring from MMA. Sean O'Malley told Michael Bisping:

"Yeah, I think for me, when it's all said and done and I'm gonna compete for the last time, it's gonna be tough, or at least compete in the octagon. I'm sure I'll find ways, you know, I'll probably compete jiu-jitsu until I'm way older. But competing in the octagon for the last time will be very tough. I wanna do it as long as I can, so you know, I'm thinking I can push it 36, 36, 37, around there. Super fights like, you know, you [Michael Bisping] vs. [Anderson] Silva. Super fights like that. I think I wanna build my profile that high to where I can do those big crazy fights, you know. You see [Floyd] Mayweather doing wild exhibitions and stuff right now. That's gonna be me. I'm gonna enjoy doing that stuff."

Sean O'Malley on his next fight

Sean O'Malley opened the UFC 269 main card with a bantamweight showdown against Raulian Paiva last month. 'Sugat' delivered a spectacular first-round knockout over the Brazilian to make it three for three in 2021.

Three consecutive stoppage victories also saw O'Malley break into the top 15 at 135 pound. However, O'Malley didn't have an opponent in mind when asked about his next outing.

Sean O'Malley told reporters during the post-fight press conference at UFC 269:

“I fought three times last year, three times this year. I feel like every day, I just have a fight coming up. So I’m just gonna enjoy this and try to not book a fight and just enjoy being with my family and my little princess. And I’m sure I’ll fight in March, April. Who will it be? I don’t know. Doesn’t really matter. As long as the Suga Show is fighting, I don’t really think people care too much who I’m fighting.”

