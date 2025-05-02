“I can bounce around between pretty easily” - Dante Leon explains how going after both Ruotolo’s world titles is very possible

Dante Leon is confident in his long-term ability to compete in the ONE lightweight and welterweight submission grappling divisions.

Last January 10, Leon extended his ONE Championship grappling record to 2-0 with a unanimous decision win against Tommy Langaker. The impressive performance warranted a title shot for the Canadian grappler.

Lightweight king Kade Ruotolo has prioritized MMA over the last year, while his twin brother, welterweight champion Tye Ruotolo, has focused on submission grappling.

On Friday, May 2, Leon will challenge Tye for his welterweight title in the ONE Fight Night 31 co-main event. While speaking to Cageside Press, Leon had this to say about his ability to compete at lightweight and welterweight:

"My walk-around weight is in the low 170s. I am a—people get confused when they see welterweight. Welterweight at ONE Championship is 185, lightweight is 170. I am a lightweight grappler. I'm 155 to 170—that's where I can bounce around between pretty easily and naturally at 170."

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Following Tye Ruotolo vs. Dante Leon, the ONE Fight Night 31 main event will feature a non-title flyweight Muay Thai bout between Nong-O and Kongthoranee. They fought earlier this year in February, with Kongthoranee winning a close split decision.

Watch Leon's entire interview with Cageside Press below:

Dante Leon could pull Kade Ruotolo back into grappling with win against Tye Ruotolo

Kade Ruotolo's last three ONE Championship appearances were in MMA, all first-round submission wins. The lightweight grappling world champion has voiced his interest in defending his title later this year.

Dante Leon has a tough test against Tye Ruotolo later this week. If Leon hypothetically defeats Ruotolo, Kade might consider avenging his brother's defeat, assuming the promotion doesn't book an immediate rematch.

Leon and Ruotolo have split a two-match series outside of ONE. Leon won the first by decision in 2020, and Ruotolo avenged the defeat by guillotine a year later.

Take a look at the entire ONE Fight Night 31 bout lineup below:

