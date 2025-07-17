"I can defeat him with one hit" - Yuki Yoza says he needs just one moment of magic to sleep Petchtanong

Japanese striking wizard Yuki Yoza is brimming with confidence ahead of his bantamweight kickboxing clash with Thai legend Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE Friday Fights 116.

The 27-year-old warrior believes he has identified the perfect strategy to defeat the former divisional king when they square off in their three-round tiff inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, July 18.

"We have four to five techniques to beat Petchtanong, Yuki Yoza shared on his official YouTube channel.

"If it works, we can defeat him with one of them. So, I think I can get a KO. I have to wear him down and defeat him. If it works, I can defeat him with one hit."

Watch the full clip here:

The former K-1 champion's confidence in his finishing ability resonates well with the knockout power that he has displayed across his professional fight career.

Yoza, who represents the famed Team Vasileus alongside Takeru Segawa and ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri, has long established himself as one of Japan's most dangerous strikers with his brilliant all-around arsenal.

With his aggressive mindset and meticulous preparation, the Japanese star appears ready to make another statement in his quest to establish himself as a force in ONE Championship's bantamweight kickboxing division.

Yuki Yoza predicts how he'll wrap up Petchtanong war

In a pre-fight interview with Nick Atkin, Yuki Yoza shared his prediction for his upcoming tilt inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on July 18.

"I'll definitely KO him and grab the bonus and the right to challenge for the title," the 27-year-old said.

Yoza debuted with a dominant display against Elbrus Osmanov, and he'll aim to make it back-to-back wins in the promotion in search of a dream world title fight against reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

ONE Friday Fights 116 will air live in Asia primetime on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

