“I can dominate show business” - When Conor McGregor almost ended up featuring on popular series Vikings

Conor McGregor once revealed he was originally set to make his acting debut on the popular TV series Vikings, but pulled out of the role last minute.

The Irishman is currently set to make his feature film debut in the upcoming remake of the 1984 classic Road House. He stars alongside Hollywood A-listers such as Jake Gyllenhaal and appears to be one of the major antagonists of the movie.

With fans excited about McGregor's delve into acting, the former UFC double champ once revealed his on-screen debut was due to come much sooner.

In 2021, during an interview with Extra TV, the 35-year-old stated that he had been offered a role on the popular television show Vikings, of which he was set to play a recurring character. However, an issue came up and McGregor had to pull out of filming last minute.

At the time, McGregor was preparing for a bout against Dustin Poirier, and claimed that he regularly receives offers to play villains in TV shows and movies. He said:

"There are many offers. There is an offer right now, a nice offer to play a villain and it's a good one. I get these offers all the time, to be honest with you. Let's see what happens."

Tom Aspinall names who he'd "fight, train and avoid" between Conor McGregor and two other lightweight stars

Tom Aspinall recently name-dropped Conor McGregor during an interview with TNT Sports.

The interim heavyweight champion was posed an interesting question by the interviewer, in which he was asked to select who he'd rather fight, train and avoid between McGregor, Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'Two Pints' was quick to name the Irishman as his choice to fight, as he believes it would stand to earn him the most money. Aspinall said:

"Khabib, I would train with him. I think he's an absolute genius. Tony Ferguson? I would avoid Tony Ferguson, and Conor McGregor I would definitely fight Conor McGregor because we all know when we're fighting Conor McGregor."

He continued:

"Even though I'm never gonna fight him in real life. I'm twice his size, but we know there's a lot of money in the table. So yeah, of course I want that fight."

Check out Aspinall's comments regarding McGregor here (0:13):