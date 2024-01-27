"Of course I want that fight" - Tom Aspinall names who he'd "fight, train and avoid" between Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor, along with fellow lightweights Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, has just been name-dropped by UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall in an interview on TNT Sports. The interviewer asked the Englishman a curious question.

With his only choices being McGregor, Nurmagomedov, and Ferguson, Aspinall was asked who he'd select to fight, train and avoid. All three lightweights, for the purposes of the game, are in their prime. When asked by the interview, Aspinall had his answer ready.

"Khabib, I would train with him. I think he's an absolute genius. Tony Ferguson? I would avoid Tony Ferguson, and Conor McGregor I would definitely fight Conor McGregor because we all know when we're fighting Conor McGregor. Even though I'm never gonna fight him in real life. I'm twice his size, but we know there's a lot of money in the table. So yeah, of course I want that fight."

McGregor and Aspinall haven't always seen eye to eye. Not long ago, the Englishman claimed that there were other fights and fighters that he would rather watch than a McGregor one. Unfortunately, the Irishman took his comment as a slight and issued a series of threats to Aspinall.

He first threatened to starve him by depriving him of a recent sponsorship the Englishman had secured. Furthermore, he also warned him never to speak ill of him. Aspinall was quick to retract his prior statement and even issued an apology, claiming that he was not interested in having any problems with the Irishman.

Is Conor McGregor really returning to the UFC at middleweight?

Toward the end of 2023, 'The Notorious' took to social media to announce that he would be taking on Michael Chandler on June 29, 2024, at an undisclosed UFC pay-per-view. The most shocking detail, however, was that their bout would allegedly take place at middleweight.

Neither man has ever competed in the 185-pound weight class, and many have expressed doubt over the truthfulness of McGregor's claim. Thus far, the UFC hasn't confirmed the Irishman's announcement, only affirming that he will indeed fight this year.