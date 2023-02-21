Conor McGregor sends enraged death threats to UFC heavyweight over "disrespectul" comments

Conor McGregor finally seems to be back to his old self as he prepares for his UFC return. 'The Notorious' recently had an issue with British heavyweight fighter Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall recently downplayed McGregor's return to the octagon against Michael Chandler and said that he is much more interested in other upcoming fights like Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane. Finding Aspinall's comments disrespectful, the Irishman went off on the 29-year-old in typical McGregor fashion.

Aspinall recently signed as a brand ambassador for the fitness apparel company Gym King. McGregor threatened to jeopardize the UFC heavyweight's GK deal and starve him to death. The former UFC double champ wrote in now-deleted tweets:

"Bum prick. Say sayonara to that gk deal kid. Starve you and kill you I will you fucking disrespectful prick. Don't ever speak my name in disrespect again. Mush potato head."

"@AspinallMMA mush head rat keep your comments to yourself."

Keeping in line with Conor McGregor's opinion of him, Tom Aspinall hilariously replaced his name in a phonebook with 'Mush head rat.'

Tom Aspinall's comments on Conor McGregor's next fight

Conor McGregor is finally slated to return to action as Michael Chandler's rival coach on TUF 31, which airs from May 30 to August 15. The two will subsequently meet in a clash which is expected to be at welterweight and is yet to have a confirmed date.

When asked about McGregor's return fight against Chandler, Tom Aspinall did not seem very enthusiastic. According to Aspinall, other upcoming high-caliber clashes like Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane and Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3 excite him much more than McGregor's return. The 29-year-old recently told Jamal Niaz:

"Honestly, I'm not that interested in it. I'll still watch it but I'm kinda like over McGregor...For me, there's way more exciting fights out there than that. The heavyweight fight coming up that I'm super invested in, the London card, Leon Edwards, I could sit here and name them all day. There's another 20 fights I'm more interested in. Will I watch it? Yeah, but if it gets canceled, I won't be upset about it."

Catch Aspinall's comments below:

Most recently, Conor McGregor has been accused of cutting TUF 31 fighters to replace them with his own associates.

