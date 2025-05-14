"I can fight tomorrow" - Johan Ghazali declares he's in peak condition for ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6

Malaysian-American Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali will return inside the ring on June 6 against Diego Paez for their flyweight Muay Thai match as part of the ONE Fight Night 32 card, but as early as now, he expressed his readiness to compete.

In his pre-fight interview with Combat Sports Today, Ghazali said that he's in great condition right now and is ready to go even if their scheduled match is still weeks away, as he proclaimed:

"It's good. It's good. I've been in Thailand now for about a month and a half, so I'm ready. I can fight tomorrow."

Watch Johan Ghazali's interview here:

The 18-year-old phenom's stay at the Superbon Training Camp has tremendously helped his development as a well-rounded fighter because he's learning with some of the best athletes in the world right now.

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus, and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama are some of his mentors at the gym.

Johan Ghazali acknowledges the challenge that Diego Paez will bring at ONE Fight Night 32

Ghazali also spoke with Kosmo in a recent interview, and he acknowledged the challenge that the 31-year-old Colombian-American contender will bring into their showdown, especially the wealth of experience he has as a veteran contender.

But 'Jojo' assured that he covered all bases in his training camp and vowed to produce another spectacular performance, as he said:

"My opponent that I'd be facing is someone experienced and strong. I'm ready to fight him, and I've done my best throughout my camp for this fight so far."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

