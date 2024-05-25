“I can fight the winner” – Smilla Sundell keeping a close eye on the upcoming Jackie Buntan vs Anissa Meksen barburner

Former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell can't wait to see what the competition is doing, when former adversary Jackie Buntan takes on French-Algerian kickboxing icon 'C18' Anissa Meksen later this year.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Sundell said she was invested in this upcoming showdown because she wants to face the winner.

'The Hurricane' state:

"I think that would also be fun, for me to try for the strawweight kickboxing belt. That would be fun for Jackie and Anissa. And maybe I can fight the winner, but I think I need more notice for the fight. That’s my problem."

Filipina-American star Jackie Buntan is set to face 'C18' Anissa Meksen in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23: Buntan vs. Meksen on Prime Video.

The bout will be for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 5th, in U.S. primetime.

Smilla Sundell eyes showdown with Ekaterina Vandaryeva for vacant strawweight belt: "Maybe that can be something"

After the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title was left vacant when former champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell lost the gold on the scales at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video, it begs the question on who should the Swedish phenom face to get the belt back.

Sundell has an idea -- she wants an all-European showdown with 'Barbie' Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

'The Hurricane' told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think Ekaterina won her last fight, and I have not fought her yet. So maybe that can be something."