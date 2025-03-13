“I can finally show the ONE version” - Masaaki Noiri says Tawanchai can expect his peak form in ONE 172 title clash

Masaaki Noiri is ready to showcase "the ONE version" of himself.

Ad

In June 2024, Noiri made his ONE Championship debut, suffering a unanimous decision loss against the always-dangerous Sitthichai.

Six months later, the former two-division K-1 champion failed to secure his first promotional win, with Liu Mengyang surprisingly winning by unanimous decision.

The third time was the charm for Noiri's ONE tenure. In January, the Japanese striker defeated Shakir Al-Tekreeti by second-round knockout.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

On March 23, Noiri looks to silence the doubters when he faces Tawanchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Ad

Trending

During an interview with the promotion, the 31-year-old had this to say about his upcoming clash against Tawanchai:

"In my last fight, I competed in a cage, and I’m getting used to fighting in that environment. So I think I can finally show the ONE version of Masaki Noiri."

Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri will take place in the ONE 172 co-main event.

Ad

Noiri is expected to have a slight advantage against Tawanchai, as the former is fighting in his home country of Japan.

The interim featherweight kickboxing world title fight will be one of five matchups for gold at ONE 172.

Earlier in the night, Superlek looks to regain undisputed status in the bantamweight Muay Thai division against interim title holder Nabil Anane

The other three title fights at ONE 172 are Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (vacant flyweight MMA), Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A (interim strawweight kickboxing), and Phetjeeja vs. Kana (women's atomweight kickboxing).

Ad

As for the main event, Rodtang looks to further his legacy in a non-title flyweight kickboxing bout against Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

Ad

Landscape of featherweight kickboxing division featuring Masaaki Noiri and Tawanchai

Masaaki Noiri and Tawanchai will battle for an opportunity to become the undisputed featherweight kickboxing king against Superbon.

Superbon was upgraded from interim champion to undisputed champion due to Chingiz Allazov remaining inactive.

At ONE 172, Marat Grigorian and Kaito Ono will clash in the featherweight kickboxing division with an opportunity to strengthen their title shot presence.

Ad

Another fight to keep an eye on is divisional newcomer Nico Carrillo taking on Sitthichai on April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.