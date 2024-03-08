“I can hurt you” – Phetjeeja’s chilling message to Janet Todd ahead of their ONE Fight Night 20 world title unification match

ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand has sent a stern warning to longtime reigning atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd of the United States ahead of their highly anticipated showdown this Friday night.

Phetjeeja will attempt to unify the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title against defending champion Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja threw some heated words Todd’s way.

‘The Queen’ said:

“Janet Todd, I want you to be well prepared. I want to show you that I can hurt you. See you soon!”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, March 8. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Confident Phetjeeja motivated to maintain perfect record in ONE Championship: “I need to work harder”

‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom has had an epic rise through the ranks in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and the 22-year-old phenom wants to keep that momentum going.

As such, Phetjeeja is working hard in the gym to make sure she maintains an edge over the competition. She told ONE Championship:

“My goal for 2024 is to fight on a higher level and to get more fight money. Because in Thailand female fighters are paid much less than males. I’m not satisfied with my two latest performances, so I need to work harder to make sure I won’t lose in ONE. Because we only have the best female strikers in ONE. So I need to improve myself more.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.