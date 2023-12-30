Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg released a parody song targeting PFL athletes Kayla Harrison and Claressa Shields.

The song's release coincides with PFL's acquisition of Bellator and is a prelude to the potential matchups that the merger of the two promotions' rosters may result in. Cyborg sang the following lyrics, mimicking pop star Miley Cyrus's song "Flowers:"

“I have won, all the gold. And I’m just 38 years old. I’m a strong Brazilian, I’ll destroy Kayla Harrison. Oh, I just finished practice, it was such a high. Sweat down my eye but then remembered I… [chorus begins] I don’t like to take showers, I don’t like to wash hair. I can train for hours, so you better beware. I can knock you out standing and leave you laid out there. Oh I can punch you better than she can.”

After targeting Kayla Harrison, who has succeeded in the lightweight division, Cris Cyborg targeted Claressa Shields, the Undisputed Light-Middleweight Champion who recently re-signed a multi-year contract with the PFL to get back to mixed martial arts. She has not fought in MMA since 2021 and has a mixed 1-1 professional record so far, compared to her stellar boxing record of 14 unbeaten fights:

“No remorse, no regret, Claressa Shields just s**t the bed. Oh you know that if you fight me, your nose is gonna fly. I’ll make you cry cause it will go real high. [chorus]”

Cris Cyborg says Amanda Nunes's knockout loss making her a better fighter

Cris Cyborg reflected on the only loss in her professional career since 2005 with grace and gratitude.

Cyborg took on Amanda Nunes with her UFC featherweight championship on the line at UFC 232 on December 29, 2018. Nunes fended an early flurry of strikes from Cyborg to counter with powerful kicks and punches.

With both fighters exerting heavily, the fight did not even cross the minute mark, with Nunes landing a hard right to floor Cyborg and ending the fight. Cyborg believed the fight helped her progress inside and outside the octagon.

She wrote:

"5 years goes so fast. This fight made me a better woman and a better fighter. Sometimes to be YOUR best YOU have to lose. 14 years undefeated. 1 minute car crash. 5 years undefeated since. Fans and the sport deserved #CyborgNunes2 Let’s give em #CyborgHarrison next!"

