“I can overcome his style" - Yuki Yoza confident he has the key to halt Petchtanong in Bangkok

Japanese kickboxing star Yuki Yoza is looking to make it back-to-back victories early in his ONE Championship campaign. To do it, he needs to get past veteran Thai fighter Petchtanong Petchfergus in a match he is confident of being able to deliver on.

The 27-year-old former K-1 campaigner is scheduled to return to action at ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He is going against former ONE world champion Petchtanong in a featured bantamweight kickboxing clash.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Yoza sized up his upcoming opponent, highlighting how he has a solid idea on how to deal with Petchtanong's game.

He said:

"I know several patterns of what to do if he comes at me with the same tactics as he did when we sparred. I also know how to keep my distance from his attacks. I think I can beat him."

Yuki Yoza went to say:

"He has great techniques. So I think he will aim to outpoint me. For me, as long as I don’t get into a Muay Thai rhythm, I think I can overcome his style."

Check out what he had to say below:

Yuki Yoza made his ONE Championship debut in May, dominating Russian Elbrus Osmanov on his way to victory by decision.

His opponent, Petchtanong, the former ONE bantamweight kickboxing king and currently the No. 3 contender, has won his last three matches and is building momentum as he tries to make another go at the world title.

ONE Friday Fights 116 is available live via ONE Championship's official YouTube and Facebook channels, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

Yuki Yoza basks in competing on the global stage in ONE Championship

Yuki Yoza enjoyed his first action in ONE Championship, saying that it was an experience all its own.

He shared it in his post-fight analysis of his winning debut in May against Russian Elbrus Osmanov, citing how his maiden ONE outing truly brought the best out of him.

Yoza said:

"I guess the roughness of the exchanges and things like that are part of fighting on the world stage. I think that kind of thing wouldn't really happen with Japanese fighters, so including that, it was a good experience and fun."

The win over Osmanov was the 11th straight for Yuki Yoza and 19th in 21 matches in his professional career. In ONE Championship, he is looking to take his martial arts journey to an even higher plane and to a wider audience.

