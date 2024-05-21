"I can see it going to a decision" - Jo Nattawut predicts a 'high-paced' five-round war alongside Tawanchai in ONE 167 redo

Jo Nattawut expects to go the distance when he runs it back against Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 167 on June 7. Unlike their first encounter, their rematch will take place under a five-round format with the latter's featherweight Muay Thai world title on offer inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite the differences, 'Smokin' Jo remains poised to build on from his last fight against the defending kingpin after many believed he did enough to muster a win over the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative at ONE Fight Night 15.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Jo Nattawut said:

"Three or five rounds are not much different. Of course, it's longer. There's some difference, but not much. It'll, be high-paced for sure, and I can see it going to a decision because of the way things are."

The Thai Top Team athlete might not hold the same reputation as his dance partner heading into the Thai capital city, but he does possess enough within his arsenal to score a statement win in the co-main event of ONE 167.

His vicious boxing combinations have put opponents to sleep, and based on how he dissected the 25-year-old's defense during their Lumpinee Boxing Stadium meet, a small window of opportunity is all he needs to pounce and hunt for the finish.

If he can stun Tawanchai upstairs, the American-based superstar won't be stuck in two minds to slow down the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion with his leg-kicking game to establish himself in the lead.

Tawanchai says he was unaffected by Jo Nattawut's firepower

Though Tawanchai gives credit to Jo Nattawut for pushing him to the limit at ONE Fight Night 15, the featherweight Muay Thai king admits that none of the latter's best shots truly rattled him.

Below is what the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym megastar had to say about 'Smokin' Jo's firepower during an exchange with Sportskeeda MMA:

"It's nothing. I just took his punch and then I punched him back. Those shorts didn't hurt me that much."

With a win there for the taking for both men, fans can expect them to put on a show when they add another chapter to their rivalry at ONE 167.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.