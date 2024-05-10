WATCH: ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut’s wicked knockout of Yohann Drai gets the Street Fighter treatment 

ONE featherweight Muay Thai and kickboxing star Jo Nattawut will fight his first world title in the promotion at ONE 167 on June 7th. Across the ring from him will be ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, defending his throne inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

This bout has the makings of an all-time classic as it is a rematch of their Fight of the Year-worthy kickboxing bout last year. Jo Nattawut brought the fire to the dominant world champion and made the fight more competitive than most expected.

If the Tawanchai fight was competitive and razor-close, it was quite the opposite when Jo Nattawut defeated France's Yohann Drai at ONE: Pursuit of Power back in 2018. It looked like a massacre with 4oz gloves.

Here's a video of the brutal finish, edited to look like a Street Fighter video:

Jo Nattawut exceeded all expectations upon giving Tawanchai a worthy challenge last year

As mentioned, the two warriors already fought last year at ONE Fight Night 15 in October. Nattawut came in on short notice after Tawanchai's original opponent, Superbon, pulled out due to injury.

With very little time to prepare and coming off back-to-back losses, 'Smokin' Jo shocked everyone by giving the seemingly untouchable Tawanchai more than he could handle.

Everything the world champion threw, Nattawut threw back with a vengeance. He effectively exposed holes in Tawanchai's near-spotless game by just running through his attacks like a freight train.

The world champion, on the other hand, showed why he wears gold as he adapted to the dangers Nattawut posed, enough to squeeze out a close decision win. With their rematch taking place under Muay Thai rules and having five rounds instead of three, expect more action from these grizzled rivals.

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.