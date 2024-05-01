“Anything can happen” – Smilla Sundell says the four-ounce gloves will play a huge factor in Tawanchai vs. Jo Nattawut rematch

ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell recently spoke about the upcoming rematch between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 on June 7. The two will lock horns once more but this time, it will be Tawanchai's ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Like Sundell, the whole world is anticipating this rematch as a few new stipulations will be at play. First, the bout will be a five-round world title fight, which means more time for the two warriors to throw leather at each other. Second, this bout will be under Muay Thai rules, as opposed to their previous encounter, a classic kickboxing bout.

With regards to the Muay Thai rules, Sundell pointed out that ONE's usage of the 4-ounce MMA gloves for their Muay Thai matches will make a huge difference in this bout.

'The Hurricane' told ONE:

“Yeah, that was a very close fight, so this will be interesting. Anything can happen in those small gloves, you know? So I don’t know.”

As a ONE Muay Thai world champion herself, Sundell knows what a difference small gloves can make, especially if you're used to wearing big kickboxing gloves.

Catch Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut at ONE 167, airing live on US Primetime on June 7th, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Smilla Sundell to defend belt against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3

Smilla Sundell will also defend her throne, about a month ahead of Tawanchai, at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3. Across the ring from her will be former IFMA, WMC, and WPMF Muay Thai world champion Natalia Diachkova.

'Karelian Lynx' has a win over Sundell's teammate, Dokmaipa Fairtex, and is on a five-fight winning streak. With four straight victories under the ONE Championship banner, the Russian striker might be the most challenging foe 'The Hurricane' will face in the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live on US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.