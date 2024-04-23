“He’s prepared better for this” – Lito Adiwang believes Tawanchai will no longer be caught off guard in Jo Nattawut do-over

ONE strawweight MMA star Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang recently spoke about the upcoming rematch between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 167. On June 7, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, the two Thai superstars will run it back with the hopes of recreating their all-time classic last year.

At ONE Fight Night 15 in October last year, Nattawut stepped in on short notice after Superbon pulled out from his supposed world title bout with Tawanchai. Fighting a three-round non-title kickboxing bout, Nattawut surprised everyone by taking the fight to the world champion, even putting him in grave danger on numerous occasions.

For the aforementioned Adiwang, the world champion wouldn't be caught off guard by a last-minute replacement, citing that he will be well-prepared this time around.

'Thunder Kid' told ONE:

“I think [the short-notice replacement] threw Tawanchai off his game, so this time I think it will be close, but I’ll give the edge to the champ because he’s prepared better for this.”

Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut to produce an all-time classic at ONE 167

It may be true that the two warriors will be more prepared to face each other at ONE 167, but this could also mean that this bout will be a more exciting one than the first. Considering that it will also be a five-round world title bout, fans will be treated to more action.

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut surpassed all expectations as he did way better than most challengers who have fallen at the feet of the dominant world champion. He effectively exposed the limited holes in the game of the otherwise flawless technique of the featherweight Muay Thai king.

As for Tawanchai, he showed his championship mettle by adapting to the dangers Nattawut presented, enough for him to win via a close judges' decision.

Catch the two warriors clash swords once again - this time for the gold at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga, airing live on US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.