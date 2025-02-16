"I can see Ilia finishing Islam"- Fans react as Ilia Topuria calls a potential fight against Islam Makhachev "an easy fight"

Ilia Topuria ended 2024 on a high note with two high-profile KO victories over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. After defending his featherweight title against Holloway at UFC 308, he expressed his desire to fight for another belt in the lightweight division. Fans reacted to one of his recent statements, in which Topuria claimed to make easy work of Islam Makhachev in a potential fight.

Makhachev is coming off a dominant lightweight title defense over Renato Moicano at UFC 311 and is currently the No. 1 ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter. Meanwhile, Topuria is still undefeated and is ambitious of challenging Makhachev for the lightweight title.

Championship Rounds posted an excerpt of 'El Matador's interview with Marca on X:

The fans assembled in the comments section and reacted to Topuria's claim. A fan wrote:

"I can see Ilia finishing Islam but it won't be easy. Edging towards Islam."

Another one wrote:

"Sh*t is gonna be CRAZED when somebody finally KOs Topuria and this swag is erased."

A fan called for Topuria to defend his featherweight title in his division before asking for a fight against Makhachev:

"Lol I'm not sure Islam is afraid of anything. Kid needs to shut up and defend his title a couple more times then Islam will be ready to smesh him."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Dustin Poirier offers his two cents on Ilia Topuria's chances against Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier locked horns with Islam Makhachev in a high-stakes UFC lightweight championship showdown at UFC 302. He came up short and lost the fight by a fifth-round submission.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the former UFC interim lightweight champion weighed in on the potential fight between Topuria and Makhachev for the lightweight belt. He didn't completely rule out Topuria's chances against the reigning lightweight champion. However, he expressed his reservations considering the size difference between the duo and said:

"I have never seen Topuria in person. Obviously I fought Islam, he is a big guy. Islam can't make 45. I know they say Topuria might walk around 190 outside of fight and stuff, but I just think Islam is just too much, but I don't know. Like I said, if Ilia does connect, he can put anybody out."

Watch Dustin Poirier's comments on Ilia Topuria's size difference as compared to Islam Makhachev below (2:43):

