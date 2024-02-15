“I can see many holes in his game” – Mohamed Younes Rabah sees plenty of fault within Saemapetch’s arsenal

Mohamed Younes Rabah had one of the more controversial debuts in recent ONE Championship history in December last year.

The 26-year-old competitor made his way into the promotion by attempting to make the most out of a late notice opportunity against a top contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

On paper, a debut first-round knockout win over Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 17 would go down as one of the best possible outcomes that one could wish for.

Unfortunately for the new contender, this wasn’t necessarily the case as missing weight and landing an illegal knee to his opponent as he fell to the floor made this win incredibly devisive.

Rabah is confident that he can replicate a similar performance at ONE Fight Night 19 without the negative drawbacks when the pair meet for a second time, though.

He told ONE Championship that he will look to exploit a few areas in his opponent’s game that he believes will lead him onto a statement finish.

The Algerian said:

“I can see many holes in his game. He has a tendency of dropping his hands which will get him in trouble against someone like me.”

Mohamed Younes Rabah certainly showed potential at ONE Fight Night 17

Though the manner of the victory was certainly controversial, you also can’t take all of the credit away from Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 17.

Controversy or not, taking out a veteran contender in this division like Saemapetch is impressive and he showed a lot of potential in the process.

If he is able to beat his former foe for a second time without anything that can be used to discredit his performance, Rabah could be looking at a huge 2024.

This rematch could see things return to normal in the bantamweight Muay Thai division or another top contender may join its ranks.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.