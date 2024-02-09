"I can see an opportunity to make it" - Eddie Hearn shares major update on Gervonta Davis vs. Conor Benn

Gervonta Davis and Conor Benn could be set to clash in the ring, according to Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Hearn is one of the sport's leading promoters right now and currently operates as the chairman of Matchroom Boxing. His client faced off against Peter Dobson on Feb. 3, a fight which 'The Destroyer' won via unanimous decision.

Following the bout, Benn took to X to share a list of names of boxers he would like to face next. Davis' name was on the list, and it appears the negotiations could be underway to make the fight a reality.

Eddie Hearn was recently interviewed by iFL TV, where he shared a massive update on a potential clash between Benn and 'Tank'. He said this:

"We've been running the numbers with DAZN over the last couple of days. And today I will be presenting an offer to Gervonta Davis. No doubt it will appear on your social media later, when he screenshots it. If he chooses to do that it's fine, but I want to try and make the fight... I'm not gonna tell you what the offer is and call him out on it. I want to talk privately, I want to make the fight."

He continued:

"I appreciate it's not the Ryan Garcia fight, but it's still a lot of money for a fight I think he thinks is an easy night's work... I'm not saying the fight's gonna happen. But I can see an opportunity to make it."

Listen to Hearn discuss Gervonta Davis vs. Conor Benn below (24:55):

Manny Pacquiao set to come out of retirement, eyeing a bout with Gervonta Davis or Conor McGregor

Manny Pacquiao is set to come out of retirement, which he announced in 2021, and has his eyes set on several big names in the combat sports world for his return bout.

'PacMan' hung up his gloves after a unanimous decision defeat to Yordenis Ugas. But he has competed in one exhibition bout since, in 2022, and is scheduled to compete in another one against Muay Thai legend Buakaw in April.

TalkSport boxing editor Michael Benson took to X to share the news of Pacquiao's return to boxing. He wrote this:

"Manny Pacquiao can now be considered "out of retirement" at age 45 and wants to fight Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia or Conor McGregor, according to Pacquiao's MP Promotions rep Sean Gibbons."

